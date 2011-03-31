We love free stuff here at PC Gamer, and today we wanted to share some if that lovely free-ness with you. Just for being a PC Gamer reader, you get exclusive access to the Mythos beta for the next 20-odd hours. If you don't fancy that, why not check out some of the great games in our roundup of this month's best free games ?

What's that, you wan't more free stuff? Well, how about a free list of everything that's been going on in PC gaming today?



If you've ever bought a Battlefield game before, you can now play Battlefield Play4Free .

Even as Battlefield Play4Free gears up for launch, the chief of EA's free-to-play wing announces his plans to quit.

Cell shaded shooter XIII is out now on GOG .

Ubisoft get a court injunction against THQ to stop them headhunting their best devs.

Crytek warns that they're coming after Crysis 2 cheaters .

There's a Mafia 2 special edition in the works, which will include all of the game's DLC episodes.

Gamasutra interview the indie developers behind the interesting Skulls of the Shogun.

Is free always good? If a game is free, it's still taking up precious time, and 1987 capitalist classic Wall Street taught me that TIME IS MONEY, and MONEY IS GOOD. What do you think of free-to-play games?