Everybody, quick, we need to upgrade to 1.1. The Old Republic's doing it, Minecraft's done it, and we don't want to be left behind. Personally, I've attached a pair of Project Fiona style controllers to either side of my head and now I look like this . My head is a new form factor for human heads. 1.1 is amazing!
But now it's time to time to put on a serious face. Thanks to my 1.1 upgrades, it's the only face I can actually wear, which is fitting, because we've been thinking a lot about SOPA , and its implications for gamers, and the internet in general. It's very worrying stuff, but it's okay, you can use this round-up of PC gaming news to take your mind off it. Today's list includes some good news for Batman: Arkham City and Brink, and some bad news for cheaters in Battlefield 3.
- RPS report that CD Projekt have dropped their legal threats against pirates.
- Ubergizmo have taken a look at Razer's Project Fiona and say that it's "not a product, or scheduled to be a product at this point." Best not to expect it anytime soon, then.
- Industry Gamers report that Google TV is planning to integrate the cloud gaming service, OnLive.
- Ever wonder what happened to the R.U.S.E. devs? They're working on a new game called Wargame: European Escalation .
- Jax gets the League of Legends Champion Spotlight treatment.
- A tweet from retailer, Game, spotted by Eurogamer , spilled the beans on a new Medal of Honour and another Need for Speed. They're due this year, apparently. Whoops!
- EA's free to play games are doing rather well . Need for Speed World and Battlefield Heroes and others have amassed 25 million players.
- DICE say they're ramping up their anti-cheat measures in Battlefield 3.
- Reckon TOR's textures are a little low res in normal play? Here's why .
- Batman: Arkham City and Brink have been nominated for Writer's Guild of America awards .
