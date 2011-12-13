Well, The Old Republic early access has begun, and we're all dead excited. You'll find the UK's Mint Imperials are on the Nightmare Lands sever and the US based Coconut Monkeys on The Crucible Pits. You can also get in touch with your guild members via the forums . Those of you who were lucky enough to grab the earliest of early accesses can leap on board and say hi to your fellow readers. Then we will begin the process of crushing the Republic dogs (including our own Revel Alliance) beneath our iron clad heels. Remember, if you fail us Tim will force choke you across the internet, you have been warned.

Check inside for ULTIMATE POWER PC GAMING NEWS.



Obsidian's Chris Avellone tells IndustryGamers "I hope digital distribution stabs the used game market in the heart."



CVG has a new Gotham City Imposters trailer.



GOG have started their holiday sale, some of my favourite games, including Baldur's Gate 2, Fallout, Psychonauts and Beyond Good and Evil, are all cheap, and Empire Earth is free.



Wellplayed talk to Gabe Newell about DOTA 2 and CS:GO.



The Guild Wars twitter has revealed that the Mesmer will be the final profession in Guild Wars 2. The official reveal will happen tomorrow.



Are you in yet readers? How is the guild shaping up?