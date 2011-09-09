Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

So, Space Marine isn't on Steam in the UK , even though the game uses Steamworks to activate copies bought elsewhere. After careful consideration we decided the best way to convey this particular decision was with a video of a man punching himself in the crotch. Enjoy.

Check inside for a selection of self inflicted PC gaming news.

What do you think is behind the disappearance readers? Aliens? Men in Black? The Illuminati?

See comments