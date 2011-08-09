Popular

dwarf_main

Today in the PC Gamer offices we tunnelled deep into the bowels of the earth, unleashed a torrent of infinite demons and were driven mad by the revelation... and in the game . Yes, we brought you our Dwarf Fortress diary , which is actually a fairly accurate depiction of life at PC Gamer. Tony really does drop fish whenever surprised, and Rich spends almost as much time making furniture from the bones of his enemies as he does writing.

Check inside for a chunk of freshly mined PC gaming news.

Tell us readers, which other games would you like to see the PC Gamer staff murdered in?

