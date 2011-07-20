We included this video at the end of our article regarding DOTA 2 earlier, but here it is again to sing us out for the day. What you can see here is GLaDOS and Team Fortress 2 announcer voice actress Ellen McLain singing 'I Want You Gone' from Portal 2 live. She's accompanied by her husband John Patrick Lowrie, who voices the Sniper in TF2. Now we know why he really gets extra points for headshots.
Check inside for a round up of today's PC gaming news.
- Displeased Eskimo from the forums has been sharing his webcomics . They're pretty funny.
- Joystiq have spotted an unlicensed Blizzard theme park in China.
- GamePolitics say Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2012 will require Origin to play.
- VG247 have a developer commentary for the Prey 2 trailer.
- Joystiq report on the Swifty ban controversy in World of Warcraft.
- Gamespot covers a Develop panel asking "Are AAA games too long?"
- IGN spot a leak regarding The Old Republic collectors edition.
- RockPaperShotgun have information on the new Size Five (formerly Zombie Cow) game; The Swindle.
- Epic tell CVG that the Unreal Engine Samaritan demo is controllable, but "Not a game" and won't be released.
In honour of these two, why don't you tell us who your favourite game couples are?