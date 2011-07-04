I'M BATMAN!

Sorry about that, but that delicious Arkham City footage from the weekend has got us all excited. Graham is skulking in the shadows, Tom S is perched atop a gargoyle glaring menacingly and Tim keeps beating up impossibly muscled men in clown makeup. Me? I just pop up behind people and growl "I'M BATMAN!" You should try it, it's great fun.

A suspicious and cowardly lot of news awaits below the cut.



CVG report that Gearbox once had the rights to make Blade Runner games but ditched it because they didn't think it was financially viable.



More details emerge on Battlefield 3 pre-order bonuses.



In other pre-order news Eurogamer have the details on the Fifa 12 bonuses.



Shacknews are covering the Battlefield Heroes anniversary update.



VG247 say Space Marine will have 100 minutes of cutscenes.



BluesNews say there's a patch out for Mount and Blade: Fire and Sword: Hubble and Bubble: Toil and Trouble.



Source Code... Source.



Meanwhile, citizens of Gotham, tell us, who is your favourite superhero? (eg: Batman) Why are they so awesome? (because he's Batman) Should they have their own game? (he already does, and it's awesome, because he's Batman)