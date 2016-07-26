Ana's already gotten a buff in latest Overwatch update

Blizzard has rolled out an update to the PC version of Overwatch that fixes a few bugs and makes tweaks to Ana and McCree. Ana's Biotic Rifle now fires 20 percent faster than it used to and has a higher-capacity magazine—ten rounds, instead of eight—while McCree's rate of fire has been increased by 15 percent and his flashbang recovery time has been cut from .5 to .35 seconds.

One aspect of McCree was nerfed ever so slightly: His damage falloff range was decreased by ten meters. Even so, Blizzard noted that his effective range is still higher than it was at launch. “McCree’s latest range increase helped him quite a bit, but it was a bit too much in the right hands. This change weakens his long range damage somewhat, but still keeps it stronger than it has been in the recent past,” Blizzard said in the update notes. “The other changes combine to allow him to land more alternate fire shots on targets that he has hit with Flashbang.”

As for Ana, while she "has been very well received, she was showing to be a little bit weaker overall,” the notes say. “In addition to helping her feel better to play, these changes should also increase her healing and damage output.”

The update also changes Ana's Sleep Dart so her targets will no longer instantly recover when damaged (the recovery time is now .5 seconds), fixes a bug that could cause some hero models to only partially render, and clears up some UI compatibility issues with AMD cards (Blizzard wrote ATI, but that name's been dead a long time).

It's not really relevant to our interests, but Blizzard said that many of these changes will be included as part of a larger patch for the console versions of Overwatch, that will be released at some future date. The full patch notes (although that pretty much covers it) have been posted on the Battle.net forums.