Amid Evil added a new level for free

Retro first-person shooter Amid Evil has some pretty sweet ray-tracing for a game based on the aesthetic sensibilities of 1994. To show off the RTX, its designers Indefatigable created a special level called Lost Falls with plenty of water, intended as a demonstration showcase. That level is now available to all Amid Evil players, and can be accessed under Quests on the main menu. And yes, you can play it without RTX.

"In addition to this," Indefatigable says, "we've made some other very big changes with this new update including an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.24.3, some new cheats, RTX beta branch improvements and a long awaited change to make weapon speed 'FPS independent' - meaning that higher frame rates will no longer mean slower weapons!"

The next update promises to bring even more RTX updates and that "something DARK is coming". Full patch notes are here.