American Truck Simulator heads to Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain

American Truck Simulator only just released a massive expansion going to Texas—its largest expansion, as everything Texas-related is bigger—but developer SCS Software has announced it's taking us directly north to Oklahoma next, visiting the Sooner State's rolling arid hills and bounteously beautiful pasturage. Not a brand new game! DLC, should be much the same!

But it's a brand new state! Brand new state, gonna treat you great! Gonna give you rest stops, fuel-ups and some trailers. Big ol' flat expanses, lakes and rivers. Flowers on the prairie where the June bugs zoom, the trucks go vroom. Plenty of heart, and plenty of hope....

Oklahoma! (opens in new tab) where the trucks come sweepin' down the plain

And the wavin' wheat can sure smell sweet

When the wind comes right behind the rain.

Oklahoma, Ev'ry night my honey lamb and I

Sit by the road, and watch trucks load,

Makin' lazy pickups in the light.

My apologies to Rodgers & Hammerstein. The new DLC for Truck Simulator will feature broad expanses of grassland and forested hills, and copious low concrete bridges crossing Oklahoma's rivers. There will certainly be lots of gravelly agricultural backroads to tackle, as well, since Oklahoma's economy supports plenty of that.

You can find out more about American Truck Simulator: Oklahoma on Steam (opens in new tab), and read an announcement (opens in new tab) from SCS Software about it as well. It doesn't have a release date, but I doubt you've seen even a 10th of Texas yet, so that should be fine.