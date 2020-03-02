AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X is all the way down to $420 right now

The Ryzen 9 3900X is $50 below what it normally costs, and a great option for a high-end gaming PC.

Now is a fantastic time to build a gaming PC around one of AMD's latest generation Ryzen processors. Several models have gone on sale over the past couple of weeks, and the newest one to leap into discount territory is the Ryzen 9 3900X, AMD's best CPU for gaming.

It's down to $419.99 on Amazon. That's $79.01 below its list price, and though it hasn't sold at full cost for a couple of months, you're still saving around $50 what it normally sells for, with this discount.

The 3900X is based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 CPU architecture. It has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz max boost clock, along with 64MB of L3 cache.

What all that translates into is a fast chip that is both great for gaming and for hammering multi-threaded workloads. It also comes with a Wraith Prism air cooler. It's a serviceable cooler for stock settings and should even be able to handle mild overclocks.

Pair this chip with an X570 motherboard and you'll be on the cutting edge, with AMD's newest architecture and PCI Express 4.0 support.