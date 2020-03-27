AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 CPU is back down to $165, matching its lowest price ever

The Ryzen 5 3600 is an excellent choice for a mid-range gaming PC, especially at this sale price.

Deals come and go, but if you're fortunate, the good ones come back. That is the case today—after temporarily falling to its lowest price ever several weeks ago, AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 can again be bought for just $164.99 today.

It's on sale at Newegg for $174.99, which is pretty much the going rate these days (down from $199.99). However, using coupon code EMCDEFN22 knocks $10 off the tally, making this an even sweeter buy.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | 6 Cores, 12 Threads | $164.99 (save $10)

This is a fantastic option to build a mid-range gaming PC around, and the sale price makes it even more tantalizing. A good pairing would be a Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce RTX 2060. Note: use coupon code EMCDEFN22 for the full discount.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is one of the best gaming CPUs for a mid-range build. It serves up 6 cores and 12 threads, has a 3.6GHz base clock and up to a 4.2GHz boost clock, and wields 32MB of L3 cache.

Beyond the raw specs, the 3600 is only slight slightly behind the 3900X when it comes to gaming and other tasks—typically 5 percent or less. Paired with a reasonably priced GPU (read: mid-range graphics card), you can build yourself a peppy gaming PC without spending a fortune.