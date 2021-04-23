AMD's record-breaking GPU finds a new home in Sapphire's Toxic RX 6900 XT

Last week Der8auer hit a new GPU world record using the PowerColor RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil. This wasn't a normal Radeon RX 6900 XT though, as it used a specially binned version of 6900 XT Navi 21 chip, known as the Navi 21 XTXH. Well, now Sapphire has joined PowerColor by also putting the Navi 21 XTXH chip to work, this time on its RX 6900 XT Toxic Extreme Edition.

Like the PowerColor card, the new Sapphire card is aimed at the more extreme end of the market—which is hardly surprising given the Radeon RX 6900 XT doesn't make a whole lot of sense for normal gaming anyway.

Sapphire's new Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition has a hybrid cooling solution, with a fan on the card itself to keep the memory and power circuitry cool, as well as a triple fan radiator tasked with keeping the GPU itself cool.

It's a tasty looking card for sure, and with Sapphire's one-click Toxic Boost it's capable of hitting 2,730 MHz, which is a serious chunk faster than the 2,250 MHz the stock 6900 XT is capable of. Its normal game boost clock of 2,500 MHz is not too shabby either.

It won't surprised you to discover this is significantly slower than what Der8auer achieved with the PowerColor card and some liquid nitrogen, though. Der8auer managed to push the PowerColor RX 6900 XT Liquid Devil up to 3,225 MHz on his youtube channel, which could be a new world record—although HWBot no longer tracks GPU speeds, so it's hard to know for sure.

The champion overclocker believes that 3.5GHz may even be possible on the Navi 21 XTXH as well, so don't be surprised if the current record doesn't last long.

You can't knock an exploded diagram of a graphics card. (Image credit: Sapphire)

While these are obviously not great times to try and actually buy a new graphics card, it's good to see that AMD is pushing the envelope still. Producing a chip that is capable of hitting these sorts of clock speeds is no mean feat. If it could just try and produce a lot more GPUs at the same time though, that'd be great.

We've reached out to Sapphire for any word on pricing for this behemoth, but don't expect it to arrive cheap. Nor do we expect many to be built, as it's clearly a result of some extreme binning all-round.