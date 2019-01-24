AMD's latest graphics driver gets your PC ready for Resident Evil 2 and Tropico 6

The Resident Evil 2 remake launches tomorrow, and if you plan on playing it, AMD has a new GPU driver package you should download. That's assuming you own a Radeon graphics card, of course.
AMD's Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.2 driver package just dropped, and it includes performance optimizations for a few different games. They include the aforementioned RE2 remake, plus Tropic 6 and Anthem (Early Access).
According to AMD, the 19.1.2 driver release boosts performance in Anthem at 1080p by up to 7 percent on the Radeon RX 580, compared to the 19.1.1 driver package. That is the only specific performance sample AMD mentions in the release notes.
In addition to a handful of game optimizations, AMD also fixed several issues. They include:
- Some displays may experience a black screen on reboot until the display is power cycled.
- A toast message may intermittently popup incorrectly suggesting that a new driver upgrade is available.
- Rocket League may experience flickering or erratic refresh rates when Radeon FreeSync is enabled.
- Custom installations of Radeon Software may sometimes fail to install Radeon Settings.
- Radeon Settings may experience an application crash when Upgrade Advisor is refreshed by the user multiple times.
- Users may not be able to upgrade to an optional driver if the latest recommended driver was installed by AMD Link.
Follow this link to grab the new driver.