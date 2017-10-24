AMD’s GPU driver update promises big gains in Destiny 2 and other games

AMD has a new Crimson ReLive 17.10.2 driver package available that is supposed to deliver significantly improved performance in several games compared to the previous 17.10.1 driver release.

According to the release notes, Radeon RX Vega 56 owners who run Destiny 2 at 2560x1440 will see up to a 43 percent improvement in performance by installing the new driver package. Radeon RX 580 owners will see an even bigger bump, up to 50 percent at the same resolution, AMD claims.

AMD's Crimson ReLive 17.10.2 release is also optimized for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Assassin's Creed Origins. The performance jump is not quite as tall, but still noteworthy—in Wolfenstein II, AMD says Radeon RX Vega 56 and Radeon RX 580 owners will up to 8 percent and 4 percent better performance, respectively, at 2560x1440. And in Assassin Creed Origins, AMD says Radeon RX 56 owners can expect up to 16 percent faster performance at 2560x1440, while Radeon RX 580 owners will see up to a 13 percent boost at 1920x1080.

Those are the only examples AMD provided, and likely indicative of the highest gains observed across multiple scenarios. Nevertheless, they leave plenty of room for impressive gains with other hardware and resolution combinations, especially in Destiny 2.

The new driver release provides initial support for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, along with support for compute workloads for up to 12 installed RX 400, Radeon RX 500, or Radeon RX Vega cards in Windows 10. As part of that, AMD added a new toggle in Radeon Settings under the Gaming, Global Settings options to switch between graphics or compute workloads on selection Radeon RX 500 and Radeon RX 400 series graphics cards.

There are a handful of fixed issues in AMD's latest driver package, too. They include:

Radeon Software may not appear in the uninstall options under "Apps and Features" on Windows operating systems after a Radeon Software upgrade.

Minor corruption may appear in PUBG in some game locations when using Ultra graphics settings in game.

Radeon Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Hearts of Iron IV may experience a crash or system hang during some scenario gameplay.

Radeon Settings gaming tab may not automatically populate games detected on the users system.

Go here to grab the new driver package and read the full release notes.