AMD's Crimson ReLive 17.9.1 driver fixes a video playback issue with Vega cards

AMD is getting ready to release a new Crimson ReLive driver (17.9.1), which may already be available by the time you read this. The GPU driver update does not deliver any specific game optimizations, as new drivers often do, and instead is focused on fixing a handful of issues Radeon graphics card owners have been having.

One of them applies specifically to Radeon RX Vega graphics cards. In some instances, resuming from sleep and then attempting to play back a video could cause a system to hang. This driver is supposed to fix that annoying issue.

Here are the other bugs it stomps on:

Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars.

Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.

Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.

Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.

Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

As of the time of this writing, AMD's website is still delivering the Crimson ReLive 17.8.2 as the latest driver update. However, keep checking back if you don't see the 17.9.1 release, as it is coming out today.