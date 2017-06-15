AMD’s Crimson ReLive 17.6.2 drivers fix a performance issue in Dirt 4

AMD already released an updated GPU driver package to optimize performance in Dirt 4—as did NVIDIA—but apparently there was a flaw that still needed hammering out. The latest Crimson ReLive driver package addresses an issue where performance is lower than expected with the latest game build when using 8XMSAA.

The release notes for Crimson ReLive 17.6.2 make no mention of any other changes, which makes sense since this is an incremental update over the previous Crimson ReLive 17.6.1 release.

AMD touted up to a 30 percent performance bump in its previous driver release for Radeon RX 580 owners who enabled 8XMSAA, compared to the Crimson ReLive 17.5.2 driver package. In addition, it added a small performance bump to Prey—up to 4 percent, a metric that also applied to Radeon RX 580 graphics cards. Apparently the driver release was not living up to its promise, at least in Dirt 4, hence the incremental update.

While the latest driver package fixes a performance issue in Dirt 4, there are a few other known issues affecting other games that remain. They include:

Graphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.

Adobe Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.

A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

And as it pertains to AMD's ReLive utility, known issues include the following:

The Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

If you're not planning to play Dirt 4, you can probably skip this update without any repercussions. Otherwise, you can grab the latest driver release here.