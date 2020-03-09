AMD wants to hear from Radeon owners who are having black screen issues

I can only imagine how frustrated some Radeon graphics card owners must be as they have persistent black screen issues, which seem to mostly affect the Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700. AMD has been working to squash the various black screen bugs, several of which were included in its most recent driver update, and is now asking for Radeon owners who are still have problems to let the company know directly rather than venting on Reddit (or in addition to).

"If you’re still experiencing any issues on your system, we kindly encourage you to submit a bug report so we can get to work on fixing them. Posting issues on Reddit and other community forums, although helpful, does not necessarily mean we’ll be able to spot your post or get enough information from it, so the best way to get issues resolved quickly would be to submit your report directly to us," AMD stated in a blog post.

There's a special website for submitting bug reports to AMD. It asks for the graphics card model and part number, driver version, and a few other bits of information. It also contains a whole bunch of check boxes for specific games and benchmarks that are triggering a black screen.

This has been an ongoing issue for some users, and AMD says it has heard the community loud and clear.

"You spoke, we listened. The AMD and Radeon communities include some of the most vocal people on the internet. You proudly show off your AMD hardware and rave about how great your system is, but you’re also quick to point out issues that you have come across with equal passion. Our team pays close attention to all your posts and we’ve worked diligently with our engineers to resolve as many of those issues as possible in the latest release of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition," AMD said.

AMD's most recent driver update (Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2) lists several black screen fixes in its bug notes, which I wrote about a couple of weeks ago. Since then, AMD has followed up with a WHQL-certified version of the same driver that has "undergone further testing." WHQL, or Windows Hardware Quality Labs, essentially means it's been tested and certified by Microsoft for Windows.

(Image credit: AMD)

If you're having black screen issues on your Radeon GPU, it's probably a good idea to try the latest driver—you can download it from within the Radeon Software utility, or from AMD's website. AMD also suggests trying a clean installation of the driver. To do that, you would need to select the "Factory Reset" at the start of the installation process.