AMD has effectively announced a $100 price cut for the RX 7900 XT

Alongside the announcement of bundling The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab) with all of its Radeon RX 7000- and RX 6000-series cards, AMD has kind of announced a price cut for its RX 7900 XT (opens in new tab) to make it far more competitive with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab).

The graphics card market has been heating up recently with Nvidia's RTX 40-series cards hitting the ground running, and AMD's new RX 7000 GPUs launching to a more muted fanfare. Yet our best graphics card (opens in new tab) list is still swarmed with RX 6000-series. Why? Their price.

Nvidia has come under some scrutiny from would-be graphics upgraders over the price of its GPUs—take the RTX 4080's (opens in new tab) ungodly $1,199 MSRP, for example—meaning that a competitive edge for AMD in this new generation has been its GPU pricing.

That was until Nvidia released the RTX 4070 Ti which undercut the cheaper of the two new RDNA 3 cards from AMD to the tune of $100. Now, AMD has informed us that it is cutting the price of its RX 7900 XT at participating etailers/retailers as low as £799.99 in the UK and seemingly $799.99 in the US, too.

With a $100 discount across a bunch of retailers, manufacturers such as ASRock and Sapphire are now offering the RX 7900 XT for just $799, down from its $899 MSRP. The same goes for our UK brethren, who can benefit from a delicious £100 discount on the second best RDNA 3 graphics card around today.

For a GPU that utterly tramples the top Radeon card of AMD's previous generation, the RX 6950 XT (opens in new tab), it's great to see AMD stretching to offer discounts from the top down, especially when the RX 7900 XTX (opens in new tab) offers so much more for $999.

As of now, we've spotted Newegg selling the ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT for $800 (opens in new tab), and across the pond we've found Overclockers UK selling the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming for £800 (opens in new tab), both with Last of Us Part 1 included.

Best RX 7900 XT deal in the US

(opens in new tab) ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT | 20GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,450MHz Boost | $899 $799.99 at Newegg (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Here's an overclocked RTX 4070 Ti that's selling for $100 less than the original MSRP. This triple-fan OC card should be a solid upgrade from an RTX 3090 with better cooling and power efficiency.

Best RX 7900 XT deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT | 20GB GDDR6 | 5,376 shaders | 2,400MHz Boost | £899 £799.99 at Overclockers (save £100) (opens in new tab)

No overclocking here from this Overclockers offering—the irony—but still a much more palletable price-to-performance ratio with that tasty £100 discount.

Exchange rates aside, this is a fantastic little discount coming straight from AMD itself. We've been told the deal will be going on right up until April 15, 2023. Or until they all sell out, I guess. Either way.