AMD announces Ryzen 5000 CPUs available November 5

AMD's next-gen gaming chips have arrived.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD announced today the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X. Built on the Zen 3 architecture, the new Ryzen 5000 series processors may appear similar to their Ryzen 3000 counterparts on the surface, but in reality they hide a streamlined architecture that AMD is confident is ready to meet Intel in gaming.

AMD was promising a lot for gamers at this event, and it wasn't lying. Dr. Lisa Su has delivered a brand new flagship chip for our gaming rigs today: the Ryzen 9 5950X. It promises to crush many a Cinebench record, but also use a healthy IPC (instructions per clock) bump to dominate in gaming too.

This is thanks to the Zen 3 architecture. It offers higher max boost clocks, an IPC uplift, new 8-core CCX layout, and cache topology. That all accounts for 26% performance uplift on average across games at 1080p, AMD says.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs
CPURyzen 9 5950XRyzen 9 5900XRyzen 7 5800XRyzen 5 5600XRyzen 9 3950XRyzen 9 3900XTRyzen 7 3800XT
Cores/threads16/3212/248/166/1216/3212/248/16
Base clock (GHz)-3.73.83.73.53.83.9
Boost clock (GHz)4.94.84.74.64.74.74.7
L3 Cache72MB70MB36MB35MB64MB64MB32MB
PackageAM4AM4AM4AM4AM4AM4AM4
Process nodeTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nmTSMC 7nm
TDP105W105W105W65W105W105W105W
Price$799$549$449$299$749$499$399
Jacob Ridley

There's no 'Silicon Valley' where Jacob grew up, but part of his home country is known as 'The Valleys' and can therefore it be easily confused for a happening place in the tech world. From there he graduated to professionally break things and then write about it for cash in the city of Bath, UK.
