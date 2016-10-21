AMD and Nvidia release new graphics drivers for Battlefield 1, Civ VI

It's big-budget game season, and you know what that means: driver updates. Both AMD and Nvidia have packaged up new sets of drivers containing optimizations for several newly released and upcoming games, including Battlefield 1, Civilization 6, and Titanfall 2.

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.10.2 for Radeon graphics card owners. The new driver set adds support for all three games mentioned above, plus Serious Sam VR Early Access and Eagle Flight VR.

There's just one new Crossfire profile in the Crimson 16.10.2, that being a DirectX 11 profile for Civ 6. Otherwise, the rest of what you'll find here are a handful of bug fixes. They include:

Fan speed may sometimes remain elevated on select Radeon RX 400 series graphics products even when an application has been exited.

Eyefinity group settings may not be retained after driver upgrade when using AMD CrossFire configurations.

Gears of War 4 may experience an application hang when using select high resolution and quality configurations in some specific game maps.

DirectX12 content may be unable to launch on some older CPUs that do not support popcnt instruction.

Battlefield 1 AMD CrossFire profile updates for game launch.

You can download the latest Crimson release here.

Moving on to Nvidia, its 375.57 WHQL driver package boasts Game Ready status for Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, and Civ VI and the same two VR titles, which fall under Nvidia's Game Ready VR designation.

Nvidia's latest driver release also adds an SLI profile for Lineage Eternal: Twilight Resistance and 3D Vision profiles for Civ 6 (marked as "good") and Titanfall 2 (also "good").

Like AMD, Nvidia used the opportunity to fix a small number of issues, though there are only two specific to this driver package. They include:

[SLI, Geforce GTX 980M] Mirror's Edge Catalyst flickers on Ansel UI when image moved with mouse pointer. (Windows 10)

[GeForce GTX 650] Dots on all the characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. (Windows 7 through 8.1)

You can grab Nvidia's latest drivers here.