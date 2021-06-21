Panel production is still going strong, which means there are Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals to go around. While graphics cards and processors have had their lean times this year, you can still pick up a great gaming screen almost whenever you wish.

So stock is good, the tech is great, and we're getting towards a bit of an inflection point in connectivity where we're finally going to get HDMI 2.1 monitors released into the wild. While that may be more immediately relevant to our console cousins, with their need for high 4K refresh rates and lack of DisplayPort sockets, it does mean that we can expect a raft of new screens coming our way late summer.

And that also means there should be a bit of an impetus to start trying to shift existing stock to make way for a bright new world of bright new gaming monitors. And that should mean deals.

Amazon itself is a great place to pick up a new panel, and we should see other retailers getting in on the act too. If you're after a primer on the top screen tech our guide to the best gaming monitors should be another port of call for you in this first sales storm of the year.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Ultrawide monitors

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch |120Hz | 32:9 | $1,125 $899.99 at Amazon (save $225)

One of Samsung's finest gaming monitors, if not the finest, the CRG9 combines some of the best and brightest technologies into one ultrawide panel. That includes HDR 1000, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution for that immense 32:9 aspect ratio.View Deal

Sceptre | 49-inch |120Hz | 32:9 | $1,700 $999.99 at Amazon (save $700)

If the Samsung above is sold out, the Sceptre may prove a worth backup. Sceptre is a display company out of California, and with this 49-inch ultrawide it's delivering a specs list to rival any. We're talking 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, a 5120 x 1440 resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Ideal for gaming and working, all at the same time.View Deal

4K monitors

BenQ EW3280U | 32-inch | 4K | 60Hz | $800 $599.99 at Amazon (save $200)

The BenQ EW3280U doesn't quite have the speed of most gaming monitors today, but it has the fidelity required for superbly detailed gaming. A steady 60fps at 4K is the best you're going to get with a good few of today's GPUs, regardless, so perhaps its refresh rate won't bothersome. It's also an IPS panel, for top color reproduction, and there's a 27-inch model, too.View Deal

Acer Predator XB273K | 27-inch | 4K | 144Hz |$629 at Amazon

The Acer Predator XB273K is one of the best 4K gaming monitors money can buy. It's one of the few 4K display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz with a ton of game settings. If you have a high-end build with a top-of-the-line GPU, the Predator is the Gold Standard. View Deal

ViewSonic XG3220 | 32-inch | 4K | 60Hz | VA | $510 $399.99 at Amazon (save $110)

The ViewSonic offers a solid all-round 4K experience. It doesn't quite have the vibrance of an IPS panel, but there's still a lot to love here, such as a 5ms response time, HDR10 support, and FreeSync. If you're just breaking into 4K gaming with a new graphics card, the ViewSonic is a good way to go about it without breaking budget.View Deal

240Hz monitors

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 32-inch | 240Hz | 1440p | $796 $559.99 at Amazon (save $236)

This thing goes from 0–240Hz real quick, like 1ms response time quick. If you desire speed for competitive gaming, this is a good monitor for you. If you desire HDR, QLED, G-Sync, FreeSync, or a 1440p resolution, this is also a good gaming monitor for you. It's actually kind of wild how much this monitor packs under the hood.View Deal

Acer Nitro XZ270 | 27 inch| 240Hz | 1080p | $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Another rapid gaming monitor for fast-paced competitive titles and speed freaks. The Acer Nitro is only a 1080p monitor, which puts it a little at a loss to the Samsung Odyssey G7, but it comes in at half the price. Not bad if you only really have a need for speed and don't give two hoots about much else. It also comes with a 1ms response time, a VA panel, and Adaptive-Sync support for FreeSync.View Deal

1440p monitors

Acer ED323QUR | 32 inch |144Hz | 1440p | $369.99 at Amazon

The Acer ED323QUR was already pretty affordable for a curved gaming screen. It's also hitting that 144Hz/1440p sweet spot you want for gaming. Now that this sizable curved monitor is selling for under $400, you can embrace the curved gaming monitor life without spending curved gaming monitor money.

LG Ultragear | 1440p | 165Hz | HDR10 | $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart (save $100)

It's pretty wild what you can get for under $300 nowadays. The LG Ultragear offers a specs bang in the PC gaming sweet spot: 1440p and 165Hz. The speed to deliver a smooth experience and a competitive edge combined with the fidelity of 1440p. HDR10 is simply icing on the cake.View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | IPS | $499.99 $335.99 at Amazon (save $164)

This is a monitor we've used on team plenty in the past. Perhaps its most standout feature is the stunning IPS panel, which makes games look gorgeous, but there's more to it than just that. It's super swift at 165Hz, and a 1ms response time ensures the image stays crisp even at high frame rates. It's not quite the deal the LG above is, but if you prefer a mix of colour, vibrance, and speed, this is a good pick.View Deal

Acer KA272U | 27-inch | 1440p | 75Hz | FreeSync | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $50).

This isn't a gaming monitor, per se, but a 75Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution will see you happily gaming with a decent blend of fidelity and frames anyways. Again, the LG feels a better buy, but if you fancy a cheaper option with the same screen real estate, the Acer is an option.View Deal

Cheap gaming monitors

Acer K242HYL | 23.8-inch | 75Hz | 1080p | FreeSync | $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This Acer gaming monitor offers slight advantage over your run-of-the-mill 1080p panel. It's not the fastest by any means, but 75Hz is a notable improvement over the standard 60Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support helps keep your gaming PC and monitor ticking over in tandem. At this price, it's a decent buy on a budget, although you will have to put up with a basic stand.View Deal