Alter Army, the game made by two 16-year-olds, has a new trailer and release date

In November of last year we posted about Alter Army, a zippy-looking platform-brawler with a neat art style being made by two teenagers. Since then a couple of things have changed. One is that its creators, Mridul Pancholi and Mridul Bansal of Indian studio Vague Pixels, have turned 16. The other is that their game is finally ready for launch.

A new trailer to celebrate the occasion shows its heroes suiting up, then punching, zapping, and guitaring enemies throughout a "dying civilization". Alter Army looks very rock and roll.

It will be available on Steam from August 6.