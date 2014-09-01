Alone in the Dark: Illumination will feature cooperative multiplayer; teaser trailer released

Atari has gone horror crazy. The publisher is rebooting two of its classic horror properties , with both scheduled to release before the end of the year. Teaser trailers for both Alone in the Dark: Illumination and Haunted House were shown at PAX Prime at the weekend, along with a wealth of new information.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, Alone in the Dark: Illumination will feature a cooperative multiplayer mode, as well as four different character classes in the form of the Hunter, Witch, Engineer and Priest. Presumably the coop mode will support up to four players, tasked with purging a town of a supernatural force known as The Darkness.

Sounds a bit like a shooter, but the teaser trailer below is definitely sticking firmly to the series' horror roots. It's in development at Pure, a new studio boasting talent responsible for Dead Island 2, Bioshock Infinite, and Battlefield 2. Given that pedigree, and the class details on the game's official website , it looks like we may be in for a slightly Left 4 Dead-oriented affair.

Haunted House: Cryptic Graves on the other hand, looks like a true survival horror game. Developed by Anna studio Dreampainters, it will focus on first-person puzzle solving and 'psychic powers'. Check out both teaser trailers below. Both are due some time this season.