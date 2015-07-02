Allison Road is a survival horror game influenced by P.T.

It wasn't long ago that everyone was mourning the death of "true" survival horror games, but the last couple of years have seen a huge, unexpected resurgence for the genre. P.T., a playable Silent Hills teaser exclusive to PS4, has been among the highlights, and it looks like Allison Road is itching to follow in its footsteps. P.T. is no longer available on PS4, and Silent Hills is no longer in development, so it's a canny move on British studio Lilith Ltd's part to work on a game like this.

As the footage below demonstrates, Allison Road not only borrows the P.T. aesthetic, but it's also audacious enough to directly reference the former game. While the video shows "real gameplay", it doesn't spoil any actual events, and is intended only to convey the atmosphere of the game.

"At this point pretty much all of our core mechanics are in place, however, some actually didn't make the cut-off for the video," the YouTube description reads, naming the inventory system as still a work-in-progress.

This is only a pre-alpha prototype, but it's already looking good. It's long at 13 minutes, but make sure you watch until the end to see what all the fuss is about. No release window has been announced.