All hail the giant Dreadnought case mod

I have seen a computer with an autobot face that read out the BIOS in a robo-voice once, but I've never seen a case mod that was bigger than my desk, and with more guns than my gun desk. Introducing the only Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine Dreadnought that can actually run Dawn of War:

The forum thread is massive, and it's all in Spanish (did you know that Google Translate converts "jejeje" into "lol"?), but here's a gif image of the thing being assembled, here it is receiving some awards for service to the Imperium, and this is what's under the hood.

It's a good job he didn't build an Ork Dreadnought instead - he might have lost an arm.

[via Dvice ]