Alien teaser hints at Amanda Ripley game about the Nostromo, out this year (Updated)

Update: Alien: Blackout is a mobile game, unfortunately. Coming out soon, players will have to help Ripley and her crew survive on a broken Weyland-Yutani space station while they're being chased by a pesky xenomorph.

Update: A second teaser for an upcoming Alien project has revealed that Amanda Ripley, protagonist of Alien: Isolation, will return this year, and that whatever 20th Century Fox has planned will explore the secrets of the Nostromo, the ship that the original 1979 Alien film took place in.

We're still not 100% sure that it's a fully-fledged game—the teaser's strapline is "Read. Watch. Play", which hints at a possible mixed-media release. Fans are hoping for a full sequel to the excellent Alien: Isolation, but we'll have to wait and see.

You can watch the full teaser below, and read on for my story about the original teaser tweet.

40 years ago, the Nostromo disappeared... In 2019, Amanda Ripley will uncover the secrets it left behind — no matter what. #AmandaRipley #ReadPlayWatch #January pic.twitter.com/N5XybNB1TjJanuary 5, 2019

Original story:

20th Century Fox's latest Alien teaser suggests fans of the franchise will soon find out more about Alien: Isolation protagonist Amanda Ripley, and the teaser's "Read. Watch. Play" strapline suggests that could involve a new game.

The teaser, below, says that Ripley's story "deserves to be told", and that whatever it's hinting at is "coming soon". Fans over on Reddit have suggested the strapline means a trio of new projects—perhaps a new comic book, film, and game—are inbound, or will at least be announced soon. That seems reasonable, although the "Play" bit could well be pointing to an ARG rather a fully-fledged Alien: Isolation sequel. Let's wait and see.

Daughter. Rebel. Hero. Her story deserves to be told... #Whois #AmandaRipley #ReadPlayWatch #Daughter #Rebel #Hero pic.twitter.com/NMwdK60oGUJanuary 5, 2019

What do you think it means?

We know that FoxNext Games is working on a new Alien shooter (which is unrelated to Isolation), and that parent company 20th Century Fox has filed a trademark for the name Alien: Blackout.