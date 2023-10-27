How to find and solve Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2

If you're looking for Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 , you've come to the right place. These containers are filled with ammo, health items, and batteries, so it's worth your time working out how to get into them so you can stockpile as many items as you can.

Most of these containers are secured with a combination padlock and you'll need to figure out the correct numbers by the clue left on the note on the lid. Once you work it out and get inside to the goodies, you'll usually get a sinister-sounding note too, just in case you were starting to relax. Still, if you're curious and want to know where to find a Cult Stash, as well as how to solve them, here are the ones I've found so far.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations

The puzzle on each stash is different, so while one may have you running around looking at painted rocks, another may have you working out maths problems. If your brain is already melted from the jump scares, the solutions are listed below too.

Cauldron Lake

(Image credit: Remedy)