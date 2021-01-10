AGDQ 2021 brings in $2.7M in charitable donations

After a week of frankly wonderful speedruns, Awesome Games Done Quick wrapped up today with a haul of $2.7 million for the Prevent Cancer foundation. To be precise, that's $2,762,537.03 across 42,076 donations. The highest single donation was $187,084.08, while the median donation was $25. It's a lot of money, and an increase from last year's even despite being held exclusively online. You can find this year's donation tracker on the Games Done Quick website.

Games Done Quick is a charity fundraising organization that highlights speedrunning. Volunteer speedrunners play games on stream (and usually at a live event) as quickly as they can, explaining as they go, while viewer donations go to the charity. In a fun twist, donations are often incentivized during the event: Adding additional challenges, extra content, and letting viewers do stuff like name runners' game character. They have two big events: Awesome Games Done Quick, at midwinter, and Summer Games Done Quick... in the, uh, Summer. To learn more about Games Done Quick, visit gamesdonequick.org.



The Prevent Cancer Foundation is the beneficiary of AGDQ 2021, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that focuses on saving lives via cancer prevention and early detection. To learn more about the Prevent Cancer Foundation, visit preventcancer.org.