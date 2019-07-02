After nearly 34 years, Microsoft reintroduces Windows 1.0

Flickr via Marcin Wichary. Click for original. (Image credit: Flickr via Marcin Wichary)

Microsoft is acting like it just woke up from a three-decade coma. On its Twitter and Instagram accounts, the company is "introducing the all-new Windows 1.0." Um, what?

Windows 1.0 debuted nearly 34 years ago, on November 20, 1985. It consisted of a 16-bit graphical shell plopped on top of MS-DOS. Microsoft intended it to be used with a keyboard, but mouse support was also baked in, even though mice were not all that common back then.

"In fact, the mouse was a bit of a curiosity at the time, perceived by many experienced users as inefficient, cumbersome, un-ergonomic, and hard to learn how to use. The mouse was certainly exotic," Microsoft explains in a dated blog post that covers the history of Windows.

So, what's going on? I have no clue, but if you're in the mood for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, here's the video Microsoft is pushing with its announcement.

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! 😲 💾 pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGGJuly 1, 2019

"Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-DOS Executive, Clock, and more!!," the post reads.

The video is complete with 1980s style background music while Windows logos flash across the screen in reverse order. It starts with Windows 10 and works back to Windows 1.0.

Microsoft is not providing any concrete answers to the mysterious post, though it is interacting with its followers. In response to a question asking, "What? Why? Now? Seriously?," Microsoft responded, "In order: Windows 1.01. Why not? It looks like it's happening. Take a chill pill and enjoy the ride, man. ;-)"

Over on Instagram, Microsoft posted the same video on its Windows account. Even more curious, it wiped the account clean, except for the new post. Given that this actually happened yesterday, it's unlikely Microsoft was hacked.

Instead, it appears Microsoft is up to... something. As noted by Engadget, other responses include "Stay tuned" and "Wait for updates!" Given that Windows 1.0 came out in 1985, some have surmised this is related to the upcoming season of Stranger Things. Windows Central, on the other hand, brings up the possibility that Microsoft could be getting ready to open source the dated OS, just as it has already done for MS-DOS and Windows Calculator.

Or maybe Microsoft simply hit its head. Your guess is as good as mine.