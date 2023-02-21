After more than 2 years of updates, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final patch is out today

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft is bidding Eivor and Assassin's Creed Valhalla farewell today, releasing the murderous epic's final patch. It's enjoyed regular patches and meatier updates, as well as a handful of substantial expansions, for more than two years, so it's had a pretty great run. The story itself was concluded back in December, with The Final Chapter (opens in new tab), so today's patch is instead focused on squashing bugs and making minor tweaks.

I've still got the final expansion left to play, as well as a bunch of free quests, so I'm not quite ready to leave Eivor and her clan behind just yet, but I find myself hesitant to finish things up because Valhalla has become one of my faves. I'm excited for Mirage and the return of the more classic style of AC games, but I've thoroughly enjoyed watching the series grow into something so different from its original form.

Update 1.7.0 is a slim 6.3GB on PC, and Ubisoft has already shared the "most notable (opens in new tab)" changes coming with it. Here's the list of issues that have been addressed: