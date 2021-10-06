After 8 years, Rust is getting a mission system

Open world survival sandbox Rust is getting a bit of structure in its October update. In the new patch, which goes live Thursday, players will be able to visit NPCs and accept missions, complete them, and turn them in for rewards.

"You can find mission providers at most safe zones and their tasks vary, from catching fish or harvesting lumber to hunting sharks and uncovering hidden treasure," says Facepunch Studios. "You can have one mission at a time and they’re repeatable."

Rewards will typically come in the form of scrap metal and treasure boxes. Facepunch says this is just the start of missions, and while they're pretty basic now the system will be expanded in the future. For this month the missions will be solo endeavors but co-op missions are in the works, and PvP missions like delivery, ambush, and bounty-hunting will be added at some point too.

When you're not doing missions you'll be able to take a drive, and a nap, in Rust's newest vehicle: the camper van. The camper can fit four players, has room for storage, and a small barbeque for cooking. As you can see in the image gallery below, it looks pretty darn cozy.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

Maybe best of all, the camper can serve as a spawn point if a player claims a seat inside. That means you'll be able to spawn into that seat no matter where in the world the camper has been driven to. To craft the camper module you'll need a tier 2 workbench, 175 metal frags, and 125 wood.

Other changes coming in the update: you'll have to hold down the interact key to open doors while wounded, you'll be able to tell your auto turrets not to shoot at your friends, and horses will poop more (this last one surely bears more investigation). And Halloween isn't far off, so expect some "spooky events" to arrive in Rust on October 28.