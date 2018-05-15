Add a large capacity 2TB solid state drive to your PC for $269

One of the best deals that we have ever seen in the solid state drive category is back, that being a capacious 2TB model for just $268.99 at Rakuten.

That's the price after applying coupon code PLM47 at checkout. Rakuten conveniently lists the coupon code right on the drive's product page, noting that it's good for a one-time use and expires by the end of tomorrow.

As you might expect at this price, the drive is a SATA 6Gbps model. It's made by Micron, which lists this drive as using 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Micron says it delivers sequential read performance of up to 530MB/s, but doesn't mention write performance.

There are some user-provided benchmarks in the comments section of the product page. You should take those with a grain of salt, though by and large, it's a well-liked drive by those who've bothered to rate it—the average customer rating at the time of this writing is 4.9 stars (out of 5), based on 14 reviews.

We doubt it's the fastest SATA 6Gbps SSD on the market, but for this price, it doesn't have to be. It's still going to blow away a mechanical hard drive, while providing 2TB of storage at around $0.135 per gigabyte.

Go here to grab this deal. Also note that Crucial's 1TB MX500 SSD is still on sale on Newegg for $229.99, as we pointed out yesterday. That ranks as our pick as the best SSD for gaming.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.