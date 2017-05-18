Activision, Square Enix, and Codemasters all drop prices on Humble

We're about halfway through the Humble Store Spring Sale right now, and three more companies are starting their own deals on the website today. For the next few days you'll be able to find games from Activision, Square Enix, and Codemasters for much cheaper than normal.

In Humble's Activision Spring Sale, which lasts until May 22, you can grab yourself Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Deadpool, Transformers Devastation, and more.

Read more: Shadow of the Tomb Raider review

The Square Enix sale is arguably the best of the bunch, featuring highly rated games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman, and Deux Ex: Mankind Divided. You've also got until May 22 to take advantage of these discounts.

The Codemasters Spring Sale is going to last a few extra days until May 25, so you've got a week to make the decision over whether you want to grab games like DiRT Rally and GRID 2 at a cut price.

As for the rest of the Humble sale, you've got one day left to take a look at what's in the SEGA sale before the games go back to normal price.

