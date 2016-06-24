A System Shock Remastered demo is coming next week

The Kickstarter for System Shock Remastered will finally get underway next week, with a slightly-changed name... *drumroll* It's System Shock. Stephen Kick, CEO of developer Night Dive Studios, told Polygon that the change reflects the amount of effort the studio is putting into the game, which he said goes beyond simple remastering.

"We felt that the amount of passion and resources that we are putting into this game elevated it beyond the expectations that someone would have for a remaster," he said. "This is a full-fledged reboot of a classic game into something new."

The finer points of the Kickstarter are still being worked out, but there will be a boxed collector's edition, and for those who can afford it, a System Shock-branded Razer laptop will be available as well. More importantly, there will be a playable demo, available through Steam, GOG, and Humble on the day the Kickstarter goes live.

Night Dive also posted some new System Shock screens to its Facebook page earlier this month, which you can enjoy below. The System Shock Kickstarter goes live at 12 pm PT on June 28.

