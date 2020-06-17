A new NPC for Hollow Knight: Silksong was revealed via a riddle

Since Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to PC Gamer's 2107 GOTY Hollow Knight, was announced early last year, there's not been a whole lot of news on the project. A post E3 roundup of the same year detailed some new systems, but since then,Team Cherry has stayed mum. A good year on, fans have uncovered the game's very first NPC, a towering bug likely called the Huntress.

After solving a number of coded riddles that took knowledge of Hollow Knight lore and its development process to crack, Discord members eventually got a zip file, protected with the password "huntress". Apart from the above image, the folder contained a gif of the Huntress and protagonist hornet and the following description:

A towering old predator, awaiting her children to come. Though her attention is fixed on her task, she seems to know much about the waning state of Pharloom, scorning the Citadel above and the hapless pilgrims that make their ascent towards it.

“Ssssppiiiderr, Your ssstench is strange yet similar… Have you come bearing the organs of others? Or would you offer your own? Gift your sshell’s warm insidess as ssweet feast for my brood’sss birth-meal?”

(Image credit: http://www.hollowknightsilksong.com/)

Clearly anyone who was worried that Hornet's journey to escape Pharloom would be less pleasantly creepy than the first Hollow Knight was wrong. With the riddle, Team Cherry offered a cool little community-building tool and made it the new reveal especially exciting. Info on the new game is intentionally sparse, and these small crumbs of info somehow make it all the more exciting.

Hollow Knight: Silksong currently has no release date yet.