A Little to the Left is like Unpacking if there was a cat messing with you

Audio player loading…

Not-E3 is well underway and while many are sure to be excited about reveals like The Callisto Protocol gameplay (opens in new tab) and Aliens Dark Descent (opens in new tab), I'm more interested in an Unpacking-like. One of 2021's hit indies, Unpacking, was a simple game about unpacking believe it or not. It's a game lightly about puzzles as finding the 'correct' place for objects throughout the character's development as a young person to adult. It's very calm, very chilled out, and when there are so many games that pride themselves on bombastic, edge of your set experiences, it made a good change of pace.

Now the next opportunity to sit back and relax comes with A Little to the Left from developers Max Inferno. Quite the name for a cosy game studio right? A Little to the Left is about putting things right, a bit like Unpacking, but there is a bigger focus on the puzzle element.

You're tasked with clearing up a shelf, or papers, or cutlery in a way that makes sense. What what means is up to you. Look for patterns and shapes that make up a logical way of ordering objects and you win! Sometimes there is more than one way to do so, so there is some extra replayability there.

Hiya #PitchYaGameMeet A Little to the Left! A cozy puzzle game where you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements, while keeping an eye out for a mischievous cat.😼Wishlist on Steam!https://t.co/lcC12GbCHa#indiegame #indiedev #puzzlegame #cozy pic.twitter.com/tYfxByeU02June 6, 2022 See more

And just as you get finished shuffling that last key, a cat called Rookie might mess it up. That's right, just to add a little flavour, a little spice to the gameplay a cat might turn up just to screw it all up for you to start again. It's pretty cute actually, I don't mind more work if it means this little guy turns up here and there. Just like owning a cat in real life I guess.

I for one am happy to see more cosy games make an appearance. They're a breathe of fresh air, especially among some of the hardcore titles Summer Game Fest showed off just before Day of the Dev. Keep up the good work Max Inferno.