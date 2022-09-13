A huge nerf to one of Destiny 2's most powerful exotics got left off today's patch notes

Audio player loading…

This fiery hat all but rendered players invincible... until today. (Image credit: Bungie)

Titan mains, it might be time to hang up your favourite hat. Following a hotfix that rolled out to Destiny 2 earlier today, players began noticing that the Loreley Splendor Helm was no longer functioning as it had pre-patch. In fact, it appeared to have eaten a substantial nerf. The text for the item's main perk still reads: "When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects."

Sunspots are like friendly bonfires that heal you and speed up ability regen. Previously, the Sunspots that Loreley cast when you took a substantial amount of damage granted Restoration x2. However, after the Hotfix they only grant Restoration x1. As there was originally no mention of a balance change in the patch notes, many assumed this was either a stealth nerf by Bungie or a bug. As it turns out, it was an intended change that was simply left out by accident.

UPDATE: Hotfix 6.2.0.3 includes a recent change to the Loreley Splendor Helm Titan Exotic, reducing sunspot health restoration to X1.This change will be reflected in the latest patch notes article shortly. https://t.co/ND8tYzcMi3September 13, 2022 See more

Sure enough, the post now reads: "Loreley Splendor Helm Titan Exotic has been adjusted to grant x1 Restoration from x2."

Despite the frustration that it wasn't flagged correctly, I don't think much of the Destiny 2 community will be surprised that the helm has been changed. The Restoration x2 effect was so powerful that it enabled Solar Titans to heal through frankly ridiculous amounts of incoming damage in even the hardest PvE content. Loreley had become the go-to item for Titans thanks to its ability to render them all but unkillable, and Bungie often intercedes when a piece of gear seems like it has become so mandatory that all other options are being squeezed out.

In Datto's video below you can see how strong the pre-nerf Restoration x2 effect was.

Loreley was also a menace in PvP because it substantially extended players' effective health pool while dueling, so a lot of people will be glad to see the back of it there.

As for whether it'll be any good at all now, frankly I suspect not. Loreley had operated as a universal 'get out of jail' card. The reduced effect, though still useful because it triggers automatically, will be more akin to a 'call my state-appointed lawyer' card.

The fact that regular Sunspots already grant Restoration x1 means that Solar Titans are likely to begin experimenting with other options, such as Path of Burning Steps and Phoenix Cradle. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the Heart of Inmost Light chestpiece, which is seeing a ton of use across all subclasses, become even more popular—so much so that it could be on the rebalancing block next.

For me, though it's an entirely understandable nerf, it's also sad for two reasons: 1) I still hadn't got around to soloing the Grasp of Avarice dungeon without dying, which I need to do for the sweet pirate emblem. 2) Loreley's fashion game is on point, and I'll miss seeing those fiery plume horns bouncing around the Tower.

Please enjoy my favourite Loreley look below, as we pour one out for a hall of fame piece of over-powered Destiny 2 armor.