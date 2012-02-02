A Game of Thrones trailer and screenshots explore Riverspring

[VAMS id="F4dJkLiA6cfv9"]

Riverspring is the setting for the latest Game of Thrones trailer. It's the home town of Red Priest, Alester Sarwyck, one of the RPG's two playable characters. The other is Mors, a member of the hardened, reclusive order of the Black Watch. The threads of their separate stories are sure to tangle in a campaign that promises "a twisting plot filled with betrayal and violence." A typical day in Westeros, then

Cyanide have taken the dark fantasy label a little too literally in the eight new screenshots they've released, but if you squint, you can make out some scowling warriors and the worn stone of Riverspring's great halls. The release date is set for "early 2012." Wait, that's pretty much now! The RPG could bridge the gap until April 1, when the second series starts on HBO. You'll find the screenshots below, but you'll probably want to click on this first to set the mood.