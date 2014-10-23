3D Realms returns with 32-game anthology bundle

3D Realms, as you are no doubt aware, is actually legally known as Apogee Software, Ltd., distinct from Apogee Software, LLC, which was spun off from 3D Realms in 2008 and holds the license to the Apogee name, logo, and library. Got it? Me neither, but that's not important: The point is that 3D Realms is back, with a 32-game anthology bundle that includes some real retro goodness.

3D Realms had a good run through the 90s, but the following decade was rough. Its greatest success, Duke Nukem, became its downfall: Unable to finish the infamous Duke Nukem Forever, it closed its doors in 2009. Earlier this year, however, the company showed signs of new life thanks to its acquisition by Interceptor Entertainment, most recently known for remaking Rise of the Triad and being sued by Gearbox.

We said at the time that we were looking forward to learning what 3D Realms would get up to, and now we know: It's getting up to what 3D Realms got up to all those many years ago. That would be, specifically, the 3D Realms Anthology, a collection of (almost) the entire 3D Realms oeuvre, along with a "re-rockestrated" soundtrack. The anthology includes:

Arctic Adventure

Bio Menace

Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold

Commander Keen: Goodbye Galaxy

Commander Keen: Invasion of the Vorticons

Math Rescue

Monster Bash

Mystic Towers

Paganitzu

Monuments of Mars

Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure

Crystal Caves

Death Rally

Alien Carnage

Hocus Pocus

Major Stryker

Blake Stone: Planet Strike

Realms of Chaos

Pharaoh's Tomb

Word Rescue

Secret Agent

Raptor: Call of the Shadows

Terminal Velocity

Wacky Wheels

Stargunner

Shadow Warrior

Wolfenstein 3D

Rise of the Triad: Dark War

Duke Nukem

Duke Nukem 2

Duke Nukem 3D

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

There's some stuff in there that probably isn't going to turn too many cranks, but there are a lot of winners, too. Max Payne and Prey are unfortunate (and unexplained) absences, although they may simply be a little too new (or perhaps a little too owned by Rockstar) to belong in a bundle like this.

Whatever the case, the games run via a custom-built launcher designed for Windows, so compatibility presumably won't be an issue, and the whole thing goes for $20. Interested? Get the details at 3DRealms.com.