2K Games pulls Borderlands, XCOM, Civ, and more from GeForce Now streaming

Nvidia posted on its forums on Friday that "per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce Now today," the latest in a series of losses for the promising cloud streaming platform. GeForce Now launched out of a lengthy beta in February, offering PC gamers a way to stream games they already own on Steam and other platforms from a powerful cloud PC.

Publishers Bethesda and Activision recently asked Nvidia to remove their games from GeForce Now's compatibility list. Before GeForce Now exited beta, Capcom and Square Enix also removed some of their games from the service. 2K publishes the Bioshock series, Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and many more.

As I covered in an explainer about the GeForce Now controversy this week, the switch from a free beta to a service with a paid membership tier seems like part of the issue for publishers who previously supported GeForce Now. Some indie developers have also expressed surprise to find their games supported on GeForce Now without their knowledge, though according to Nvidia's interactions with other developers, it intended for GeForce Now to eventually support the bulk of the Steam library.

"We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future," Nvidia wrote on its forums.