2.6GB Battlefield Bad Company 2 patch removes DRM, adds screenshot key. Woo!

The Battlefield blog has revealed a new patch for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 which should land tomorrow. It contains a whole bundle of fixes and performance enhancements, but more notably, it removes the SecuROM DRM from non steam versions of the game. And a screenshot key.
It's great to see DICE continuing to support their previous game. Check inside for a full list of patch notes.
- Removed some memory leaks
- Fixed crashes when the game attempted to render lots of content (high detail, high FOV or multiple-monitor modes); this should particularly help multi-monitor users
- Chat window no longer causes lag spikes
- Chat window reworked opacity & visibility-time is controllable through settings in settings.ini
- Clantag is remembered when using auto-login
- Banner URLs can be up to 252 characters in length
- SecuROM wrapper removed from non-Steam version
- Minor performance enhancements
- Reduced rubberbanding on servers with more than 24 active players
- PrintScreen takes a screenshot, file stored in Documents\BFBC2\Screenshots directory
The patch is a massive 2.6GB in size, but that's because it contains all previous Bad Company 2 patches rolled into one.
Forgive us for getting slightly excited about a screenshot key.