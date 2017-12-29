1996 point-and-click game Titanic: Adventure Out of Time sails onto GOG

Point-and-click adventure game Titanic: Adventure Out of Time is a "very ambitious, clever step back in time that deserves its cult following , and a fair bit more besides"—so said Richard back in 2014. But at that time, there wasn't an easy way to get hold of it without shelling out for a physical copy. That's all changed, because the game has now surfaced on GOG, where it will cost you $5.39/£4.

Richard's piece does an excellent job of exploring the 1996 game in-depth, but let me summarise. You play a spy that survived the Titanic sinking and is now travelling back in time to relive the event, solving on-board mysteries as he goes. Your goal is not actually to save the ship, just untangle the web of intrigue aboard, starting with a hunt for the The Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyam, which has been stolen.

The game has two modes: Adventure, which is the main story, and a tour mode where you can just explore the ship. It's not fully 3D but the environments are pretty detailed, and there's an interesting story and a memorable character around every corner. Richard compared it to The Last Express, in that there's lost artefacts, characters that will go about their own business rather than stand around aimlessly and a story that links directly to World War 2.

Judging by the early user reviews the GOG version runs stable and bug-free. If you're as intrigued as I am, then this is a great excuse to play a classic adventure game that you probably missed the first time around.