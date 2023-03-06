16 years later, a new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game is happening

By Mollie Taylor
published

"I kept trying to see if this was fake or not."

Audio player loading…

A lot's happened since 2007 when Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3 was released. Three generations of home consoles, a global pandemic, Dragon Age 2 received a 94 (opens in new tab). What hasn't happened in that time is a sequel to a series that has become a cult hit among Dragon Ball fans. Until now.

As revealed at the Dragon Ball Fighterz World Tour finals, we're finally getting Budokai Tenkaichi 4 after 16 years. The announcement trailer features some fun throwbacks to the previous game, before showing off Goku transforming into his Super Saiyan Blue form. It's super brief with not much else to go on yet, seemingly pretty early in development. 

Despite no platform info or release window (or how disgustingly big its roster will be), it hasn't stopped hype from absolutely going through the roof. A live reaction at the finals shows how excited the announcement has fans, and Twitter has been blowing up with people still not believing the game is actually happening. "DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 4 announcement just further proves that literally anything is possible when it comes to videogames," one fan tweeted (opens in new tab). "I kept trying to see if this was fake or not," another said. (opens in new tab) 

While we wait for Budokai Tenkaichi 4 to hit our PCs, there's still more going on in other Dragon Ball fighting games. After being announced at EVO 2022 (opens in new tab), Fighterz is finally getting its promised rollback along with a balance patch this spring. The rollback will be a beta for now, but if everything looks good we can hope for full implementation later this year. 

See more
Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

See comments