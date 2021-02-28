15-year-old Cthulhu game Dark Corners of the Earth gets full mod support

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth is a horror game developed by Headfirst and published by Bethesda, which sank like a stone on its initial release. But like Lovecraft said, that is not dead which can eternal lie, and Dark Corners has built a reputation as a cult classic in the years since, thanks in part to a memorable hotel chase sequence.

It's a buggy old game with some frustrating difficulty spikes and an even more jarring swing into action game territory than Bloodlines—and like Bloodlines, it has an essential fan patch. DCoTEPatch is the work of sucklead, who has continued tinkering with the game and now created an injection hook that forces it to check a mods directory before running.

What that means is this 15-year-old game is now compatible with the Vortex mod manager. It's got a page on NexusMods too, though so far it's only hosting a couple of existing graphics updates: Creepy HDR ReShade and a 5.5GB texture pack called Sharp Corners of the Earth. Thanks to sucklead's hard work, maybe now this nearly forgotten game can get some of the mod love it deserves.

While you're here, Retro Gamer's making of Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth is worth a read.