13 Of the Most Realistic Gaming Screen Shots

Let's face it: the rate in which games are growing is exponential; we dare any of you to look at a 'groundbreaking' game from ten years ago and not giggle a little. It's scary, awesome, and a little unnerving.

We're rapidly getting to the point where it's going to become difficult to differentiate between the video game world and reality (a prime example being the ArmA 2 snafu made by ITV earlier this week), so we decided to compile our favorite realistic looking titles from the past two years or so.

What did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

If we’re talking realism, than Battlefield 3 belongs in this list, for obvious reasons. The footage thus far is mind blowing—buildings collapse, topple, and blow up as bullets whiz by your and your squad mates, all in real time! We’ve already gotten our hands on the beta , but can’t wait to see just how immersive the single player experience is going to be.