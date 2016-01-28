12 Awesome New Vive Demos We Played

Job Simulator is a game we’ve tried out before in the past, but developer Owlchemy Labs has made several improvements to the title since we played it at its GDC 2015 unveiling.

The premise for the game is fun and quirky. The year is 2050 and robots now do all the work that people used to do. There are essentially no jobs left for mankind. As a result, there are job archives that kids from the future can visit to see what it was like when humans had to work. The robots at this archive then throw you into a job simulator so you can see what it was like to work at a convenience store or in an office “back in the olden days.” Our particular demo took us to a virtual kitchen as a chef. Here, the simulator tasked us with cooking up some orders. Our first order, had us frying up some bacon and eggs, for instance. This meant we had to walk around a kitchen to find ingredients, and to turn on the stove to cook them. It's worth mentioning that the original kitchen Owlchemy Labs showed off at GDC 2015 has been completely reworked. Now, the fridge can transform into a cabinet with the press of a button or a stove can transform to a grill with the pull of a lever. This transforming kitchen makes sense within this futuristic and goofy setting, but the developers primarily implemented it because they know most users at home won’t have access to a giant walkable area. It’s a very smart tactic that turns a weakness into a strength.

It's also worth mentioning that there are no time metrics here, so you’re free to roam around the kitchen and play with pots and pans as you please. One order had us freestyling our own soup recipe, for instance, so we decided to add some milk and cookies to our savory soup, because... why not? After we got done making soup, we looked in our pot to find that it had magically turned itself into a soup can. While the robots are pretty good at their jobs, they can’t quite encapsulate 100 percent what it means to be a chef from a human’s perspective. This layer of oddity adds a fun charm to the game.

There will be five different jobs within Job Simulator when the game releases, which will be at the Vive's launch. One concern I've heard is that you’ll be able to breeze through the game pretty quickly, but Owlchemy Labs says that they have implemented a ton of easter eggs for you to find, and that the game is at its best when you approach it at a leisurely pace, taking time to goof off. Regardless of replayability, Job Simulator was a highlight of the event.