11-11: Memories Retold shows off 'seductive' art in WWI-set adventure

11-11: Memories Retold is an "artistic, story-driven narrative adventure" set during the First World War. Revealed by Bandai Namco last month, the project marks a collaboration between the publisher, DigixArt and Chicken Run masterminds Aardman Animations—and is led by Yoan Fanise, who also directed Ubisoft's 2015 war puzzler Valiant Hearts.

Its latest short stars art director Bram Ttwheam, who explains how he and his team are teaching a game engine how to paint. Over to him:

The above is filled with interesting glimpses of 11-11: Memories Retold's early artwork, as well as other imagery that's inspired it. Besides talking to its art, though, Ttwheam also offers a wee bit more on the game's story.

"What I'm hoping the players will feel once they've played this game is that they've engaged with two characters who've been through an awful lot," says Ttwheam. "Both characters will change during the story, and I want the players to feel like they've travelled with them.

"I think the art style will help convey the emotional journey, by the fact that we can use things subjectively—we can use our paint strokes, angles, the colour, the palettes and our lighting… to convey the themes convincingly and emotively."