10 of the toughest MMO raid bosses ever

Image source: Guild Wars 2 Wiki

At some point, every MMO turns into a battle zone of prideful players claiming which game was either the first or the best MMOs to come around. Most of the time, the criteria for a title to land atop the ‘best’ list would be based unfairly on its raid boss scene—or how difficult and enjoyable its endgame content is. For the sake of fanning the flames on the age-old arguments, we’ve rounded up of the finest endgame raid boss experiences of the past two decades.

It should be noted that due to the nature of these game’s ever-expanding content, most, if not all of these bosses can no longer be experienced in their original way. This list serves merely as a way to chronicle the time members of the community often cited as a high-point in their game’s lifespan.