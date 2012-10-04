0x10c footage shows stairs in space, lasers, physics

0x10c sounds like it could one day become the dream game for anyone who fell in love with Joss Whedon's Firefly. Notch pitched the idea as Elite "except done right." It'll eventually cast you as the pilot of your own spacecraft with its own programmable on-board computer system. Eventually you'll be able to land on planets, trade, fight and become a bona fide space rogue.

You can't be a space rogue without stairs, though. Or light. Or lasers. Notch is on the case. That Videogame Blog have discovered a video of 0x10c that shows working physics, lighting and slopes. The texture work is reminiscent of Minecraft, but 0x10c is already showing signs that it'll be a very different animal. It's early days, mind. Video ahoy: